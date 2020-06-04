Bruce Willis And Chad Michael Murray Thriller ‘Survive The Night’ Hits Blu-Ray In July

Survive The Night, a home invasion thriller starring Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis, hits Blu-ray (Digital included) and DVD July 21 via Lionsgate. The movie, which co-stars Shea Buckner and Lydia Hull, is currently available On Demand.
The narrative centers on a trauma doctor (Murray) who is held hostage with his family by criminals who need medical attention. The crooks are also running away from a robbery that didn’t go as planned, so eliminating all the witnesses may be part of their plan. Willis co-stars as the doctor’s father, a sheriff who probably wants to take the law in his own hands. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!
Survive The Night is directed by Matt Eskandari, who worked with Willis in the 2019 feature Trauma Center.