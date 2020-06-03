When Pandemic Took ‘AGT’ Out Of The Studio, Terry Crews Had To Adapt

Like so many other television shows, America’s Got Talent has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many shows have gone into an early hiatus, AGT is sticking by the old motto “The show must go on.” So while the show started out its season normally, producers had to go with a Plan B to try to finish the season. Terry Crews told us he’s glad the show will get to finish its season, though he was initially worried about how he’d be able to pull off his hosting duties in such a radically different production scheme. (Click on the media bar below to hear Terry Crews)