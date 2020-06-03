Tom Ellis: Fans Gave ‘Lucifer’ A 6th, 6th, 6th Season

Lucifer fans are happy as hell these days. Not only will they soon be getting a fifth season of the show on Netflix, but it was just announced that star Tom Ellis has officially signed on for a sixth season as well. Of course, things weren’t always looking so good for the show, which premiered on Fox but was cancelled after three years. Fortunately, the show had built up an incredibly loyal fan base, and Ellis says it was those fans — and the love they showed in the wake of its initial cancellation — that bought it new life on Netflix. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)