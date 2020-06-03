‘I Still Believe’ Stars Built An On-Screen Marriage Based On Trust

I Still Believe, the biopic about Contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp, was a surprise hit earlier this year — first in theaters, and then in streaming after the COVID-19 pandemic closed theaters. The film focuses on the most difficult time in Camp’s life, when cancer claimed the life of his young wife. It’s a story that called for a lot of love, tenderness, and sensitivity from the actors who played those roles — K.J. Apa as Camp and Britt Robertson as his bride — and they told us they developed a strong, marriage-like working relationship on the set of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Britt Robertson & K.J. Apa)
I Still Believe is now streaming on Hulu.