Gina Rodriguez Loved Going Retro, Scooby Style, For New Movie

When Gina Rodriguez was born, Scooby-Doo was already a cultural icon. Starting with the 1969 animated series and continuing through several movies, the scruffy dog, his scruffier owner, and rag-tag group of teenage sleuths have become American icons. Rodriguez was excited when she got the call about joining the cast of the new animated reboot SCOOB!, and she got even more excited when she learned it would focus on Scooby’s origin story and how the whole group came together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gina Rodriguez)