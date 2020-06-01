When ‘Roswell’ Worlds Collide: Nathan Dean & The Max Connection

Roswell, New Mexico — Nathan Dean as Max: — Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

When a TV show gets rebooted with some of the old roles now being played by new actors, it can be frustrating and intimidating for the new actor to follow in the other’s footsteps. Nathan Dean faced that when he took the role of Max Evans on the Roswell reboot, Roswell, New Mexico. But for him, there’s a twist: He’s had to do it in front of the original Max, Jason Behr, who’s been on the show in a recurring role. How has he felt about that? Dean told us it’s helped that he’s playing an older version of the role, rather than playing the same Max that Behr played. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Dean)

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

