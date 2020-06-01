Michael Pitt And Ron Perlman ‘Run With The Hunted’ In Highly Charged Trailer

Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) star in Run With The Hunted, a thriller that centers on Oscar (Pitt), a man who has lost his way due to a prior incident.

As a young child Oscar committed murder inthe defense of his best friend Loux, and he ultimately finds refuge in an extended family of criminals who indoctrinate him into their world view.

Now 15 years later he has become a leader of a new group of children, but a possible reunion with Loux may change his destructive course and lead him into a new direction.

Rounding out the ensemble are Mark Boone Junior, Dree Hemingway, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sam Quartin and William Forsythe.

The feature, directed by John Swab (co-director of Let Me Make You A Martyr), comes out June 26 On Demand.

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi