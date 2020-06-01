Kevin James Shaves Head And Ventures Down A Darker Path With ‘Becky’

Directed by Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, Becky features Lulu Wilson, a youth who spends the weekend with her father Jeff (Joel McHale), his fiancee Kayla (Amanda Brugel) and her son Ty (Isaiah Rockcliffe).

Dominick (Kevin James) is the leader of a group of convicts who take the family hostage as they are searching for a very important item, and it’s up to Lulu to ensure these criminals receive what’s coming to them.

Milott and Murnion’s feature has its share of squeamish moments and the filmmakers break one big cinematic cardinal rule, but that is part of Becky’s overall appeal. The thriller goes against the grain on several factors, one of which includes the casting of Kevin James.

Click on ther media to hear Murnion discuss why Kevin James was perfect person to play Dominick:

Becky hits select theaters, drives-ins, On Demand and Digital on June 5.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi