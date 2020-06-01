It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before Tracee Ellis Ross Hit ‘The High Note’



Credit: Glen Wilson / Focus Features Tracee Ellis Ross stars as Grace Davis in THE HIGH NOTE, a Focus Features release.Credit: Glen Wilson / Focus Features

In an alternate universe, Tracee Ellis Ross might have followed in the famous footsteps of her mother, Motown legend Diana Ross. Instead, Tracee turned to acting and hit it big with the sitcom Girlfriends in 2000. Now, the two universes are intersecting: In her new film The High Note, Ross plays a famous singer named Grace Davis. In making the movie, Ross did all of her own singing, and she told us that it wasn’t something she was too worried about — after all, it’s in her blood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tracee Ellis Ross)

The High Note is available to rent on multiple streaming services, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other VOD platforms.

