For ‘The Titan Games,’ Dwayne Johnson Wanted The Arena To Rock

THE TITAN GAMES — “The Titan Games Premiere” Pictured: Dwayne Johnson — (Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC)

There’s nothing like the thrill of competition, and that jolt of adrenaline you get is only amplified when you’re hearing the roar of the crowd. Dwayne Johnson knows that feeling all too well, first from his days as a college football player, then from his time as wrestling’s The Rock. So, when Johnson created the televised competition The Titan Games, he wanted the show’s contestants to feel that same rush he’s experienced so many times over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

