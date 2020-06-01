Finale Promises A Big Night For ‘Baker & The Beauty’ Fans & Cast

As The Baker and the Beauty reaches the end of its first season tonight, the cast will be celebrating with the fans, live-streaming throughout the show’s two-hour finale. Cast members are really looking forward to it, because they’ve already been getting a lot of strong feedback from fans over the past two months the show’s been airing. Dan Bucatinsky told us the initial reaction reminds him of a couple of other shows he’s done, which gives him a lot of optimism for the show’s future.



The Baker and the Beauty airs its two-hour season finale tonight at 9/8c on ABC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak