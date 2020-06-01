Finale Promises A Big Night For ‘Baker & The Beauty’ Fans & Cast

Jun 1, 2020 | BREAKING NEWS, NEWS OF THE DAY, TELEVISION NEWS

As The Baker and the Beauty reaches the end of its first season tonight, the cast will be celebrating with the fans, live-streaming throughout the show’s two-hour finale. Cast members are really looking forward to it, because they’ve already been getting a lot of strong feedback from fans over the past two months the show’s been airing. Dan Bucatinsky told us the initial reaction reminds him of a couple of other shows he’s done, which gives him a lot of optimism for the show’s future.

The Baker and the Beauty airs its two-hour season finale tonight at 9/8c on ABC.

