‘Laurel Canyon’ Docuseries Explores A “Magical Place” Where Musicians Thrived

Directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles), Laurel Canyon is a docuseries that centers on the community of artists who lived in the Los Angeles area throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.

The project features all new interviews with Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn.

We sat down with The Byrds member Chris Hillman (The Desert Rose Band) as he reminisced about his time in Laurel Canyon (he describes it as a “magical place”). He also talked to us about collaborating with Tom Petty on his 2017 album Bidin’ My Time and his love for country rock. Laurel Canyon features a slew of music from that era, and The Byrds track “Turn!, Turn!, Turn!” plays a prominent role in the documentary.

Laurel Canyon, executive produced by Frank Marshall, debuts tonight on EPIX at 9 pm et/pt and concludes Sunday, June 7th at 9 pm et/pt.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi