Filmmaker Amy Goldstein Infuses ‘Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl’ With Inspired DIY Approach

Kate Nash (Credit: Carolina Faruolo)

Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl is a clear eyed and ultimately inspiring documentary on how pop star Kate Nash persevered through her share of obstacles to make it out on the other side. A successful artist at the age of 18, the North London raised youth would ultimately move to California and expand her music horizons.

Infusing her music with a more punk rock sound and not playing by the proverbial rules ultimately turns Nash into an outsider, and director Amy Goldstein documents Nash’s struggles through a several year period. Nash became a MySpace sensation back in 2008 and won Best British Female Artist at the 2008 Brit Awards.

With the MySpace era is gone and the landscape of music shifting to streaming, Nash uses a DIY approach to getting her art to the masses. “What is happening in America to artists is just awful,” said Goldstein. “That we could have it with the immediacy of it enfolding on camera and you don’t want it to happen to her and she works super hard and is very imaginative. She’s now talking a lot about how artists needs to unionize and I think she will lead a movement so that musicians can be treated better. Without being preachy, we just told the story and you get it. You really go through it with her and you get all the fun of being a rock and roll musician. She keeps her sense of humor no matter what’s happening which is really awesome.”

The great news is that Nash ultimately landed a role as a cast member on GLOW, but seeing the slow and steady climb up that hill makes Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl a compelling and insightful watch. Click on the media bar to hear Goldstein talk about her own DIY methods in shooting Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl:

Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl is now available via Alamo On Demand through June 4.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi