Steve Harvey Loves When The Stars Get Stupid On ‘Family Feud’

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud” stars Steve Harvey. (ABC/Byron Cohen)

Admit it — while you enjoyed watching the game itself, you were also watching Family Feud for the inevitable train wrecks, those “I can’t believe they just said something that stupid!” moments. It’s OK, that’s part of the show’s charm. Now that the show is back as Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey says the stakes have been raised, because now it’s somebody famous causing those train wrecks. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

