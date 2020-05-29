‘Ghostbusters’ Gave Sigourney Weaver Her Most Prized Possession

While the Alien movies might have made Sigourney Weaver a bankable Hollywood star — and made her a role model as one of the first female ass-kicking action stars — she still felt like there was something missing from her career. She had a funny feeling she knew that it was… something funny. And then came Ghostbusters. Weaver had an amazing time making the Bill Murray/Dan Aykroyd/Harold Ramis comedy and its sequel back in the ’80s, so much fun that she’ll be seen in the next-generation follow-up Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it’s released next year. Weaver told us she’ll always be grateful to the Ghostbusters team that took a chance on her comedic talents. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)

The original Ghostbusters movies are available for streaming purchase or rental on most digital platforms, and also available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

