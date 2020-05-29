Funny, Steve Carell Wasn’t Trying To Be Funny

SPACE FORCE (L TO R) STEVE CARELL as GENERAL MARK R. NAIRD in episode 101 of SPACE FORCE Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2020

Some of us who got to know Steve Carell on The Office couldn’t help but trace the lineage of his character — Michael Scott felt like a direct descendant of Leslie Nielsen’s Dr. Rumack in Airplane! or any of the band members in This Is Spinal Tap: a character playing it straight and unaware that he was the joke. The fact that Carell made the role work is more a testament to his dramatic abilities than his comedic chops, because if he’d played the role strictly for laughs, The Office would have been a very different series. So, maybe not so surprisingly, Carell filled us in on a little secret: He thought he’d wind up succeeding as a dramatic actor, not a funny guy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)

Carell’s new comedy series, Space Force, is streaming now on Netflix.

