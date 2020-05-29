‘Central Park’ Brings Out The Unexpected In Kristen Bell & Daveed Diggs

Central Park is an interesting little hybrid of a show, an animated comedy that’s not afraid to break into song on a regular basis. Kristen Bell and Daveed Diggs both get to showcase their vocal talents on the show, and they told us they’re doing things they very likely couldn’t do if it was their real faces on-camera. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Bell & Daveed Diggs)

Central Park is streaming now on Apple TV+.

