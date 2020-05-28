The Day That Changed Kelly Clarkson’s Life

THE VOICE –Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

In many successful lives, there’s one moment people can look back at and identify as a turning point. For Kelly Clarkson, that moment isn’t difficult to figure out at all — if not for American Idol she wouldn’t have all of those No. 1 hits, all of those platinum records, all of those Grammy Awards, and a highly successful talk show that’s already earned seven Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Because of that, she can never, ever forget her first Idol audition, and she told us about encountering judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson for the very first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)





Clarkson recently released a new single (in six languages!), I Dare You, and her syndicated talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is airing on stations throughout the country.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak