Scene ‘Steel’-er: Henry Cavill On Becoming Superman

After his last appearance in Justice League, it was reported that Henry Cavill was ready to walk away from the Superman character for good. But now, it appears he’s softened his stance a bit. Deadline has reported that while he’s not interested in making a standalone Superman film after Man of Steel, he’s in talks to bring the character back to one (or possibly more) films in the Warner Bros. DC universe. Cavill, who famously made a point of not watching any other Superman movies before making Man of Steel, told us that even though he was playing one of the best-known characters in the world, he didn’t really feel any more pressure than he usually feels when making a movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)

It hasn’t been determined when or how Cavill’s Superman might return to the DC universe, but we’ll let you know when we find out!

