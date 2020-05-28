‘Dads’ Helps Bring Character Actor Michael O’Neill Center Stage

COUNCIL OF DADS — Pictured: (l-r) Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)

Michael O’Neill falls into that category of “I know I’ve seen him before” actors — and you’d probably be right. Over a career that’s spanned nearly 40 years, he’s made guest appearances on a lot of very popular TV series, including multiple appearances on The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, 24, The Unit, and Scandal. Now he’s got a recurring role on Council of Dads, and O’Neill, who’s one of the nicest actors we’ve met, told us that being a father is one of the motivations that’s driven his career, while his Council colleague J. August Richard raves about his co-worker. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael O’Neill & Michael O’Neill & J. August Richard)

Council of Dads airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

