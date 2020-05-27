Kevin James Really Misses His ‘King Of Queens’ Crew These Days

After Jerry Stiller died earlier this month, many of the stories and appreciations focused on his role as George Costanza’s father on Seinfeld. But while Stiller’s appearances on Seinfeld were, without a doubt, hysterical, he was only a recurring character on that show. But you’ll see Stiller on almost every episode of The King of Queens, in which he played the father of Leah Remini’s character. That made him the father-in-law of Kevin James’s character … with the show having ended its run 13 years ago, James told us it’s those relationships — on screen and off — that he misses the most about The King of Queens. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin James)

The King of Queens is airing in syndication, including on TV Land.

