James Corden Thought ‘Game On!’ Deserved A Sporting Chance In America

GAME ON!,Pictured (L-R center): James Corden and Rob Gronkowski Photo: Adam Abramson/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Throughout most of the last decade, James Corden has been balancing his Late Late Show duties with a British game show he was hosting, a sports-based quiz show called A League of Their Own. Now Corden is migrating the concept over to America, and while he won’t be hosting the show, renamed Game On! for the U.S. market, he is serving as its executive producer. (Keegan-Michael Key will handle the show’s hosting duties, with Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski as team captains.) Corden talked to us about why he wanted to bring the show across the pond to America. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Corden)

Game On! airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

