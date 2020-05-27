Clark Gregg Still Marvels At How Phil Coulson Grew In The MCU

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)-CLARK GREGG

Clark Gregg was there for the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the original Iron Man and Iron Man 2 as agent Phil Coulson. Although he was largely absent from the films after The Avengers, he (and his character) then turned up on ABC’s MCU-based series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Of course, all of the extra work came as a big surprise to Gregg; when he was first recruited for “Iron Man,” he says there was no talk of an MCU … or Iron Man 2 … or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clark Gregg)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

