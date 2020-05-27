‘Big Bang’s’ Kaley Cuoco: ‘We Made Nerdy Cool’

One year after the show said goodbye, The Big Bang Theory is saying hello again … kind of. For the first time, all seasons of the show are available for streaming on the new HBO MAX service, so you can see the way it progressed through its 12 seasons. Kaley Cuoco, who got to see all those changes first-hand as part of the original cast, thinks the thing that stands out most about the show is how the characters managed to outgrow their stereotypes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)

The Big Bang Theory is streaming now on HBO MAX.

