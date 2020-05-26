On ‘Ozark,’ Is Julia Garner’s Character Fighting Her Fate?

In its first three seasons, the Netflix series Ozark has won plenty of critical acclaim, including a pair of Emmy Awards. One of those went to Julia Garner, who won a Best Supporting Actress, Drama trophy for the role of Ruth Langmore, a young woman who finds it difficult to escape the shadow of her family, which is deeply entrenched in criminal activities. Garner has won a lot of praise for her nuanced portrayal of a young woman who would like a better life, and she says she draws a lot of inspiration for her performance from the Darwinesque debate of “nature vs. nurture.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Garner)

