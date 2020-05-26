‘Normal People’ Stars Didn’t Play Their Auditions By The Book

Before Normal People was a Hulu miniseries, it was a best-selling novel by Irish author Sally Rooney. It was a sensation in the UK, winning “Book of the Year” at the 2019 British Book Awards. So, obviously, to get a leg up in the audition process, Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal spent hours reading and re-reading the book to become more familiar with the characters, right? Wrong. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Edgar Jones & Paul Mescal)

Normal People is streaming now on Hulu.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak