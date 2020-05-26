Nathan Fillion Keeps His ‘Castle’ Crew Close To His Heart

If there’s one thing that defines Nathan Fillion’s career as an actor, it’s that he’s managed to land himself on shows that people get passionate about. His short-lived Firefly is one of TV’s most beloved “gone too soon” cult classics, but after that, he was fortunate enough to land on a show that lasted for eight seasons, Castle. And while the show built a devoted audience, earning Fillion even more fans, the relationships he’s most proud of are the lasting friendships he made with the cast and crew of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)

Fillion’s new show, The Rookie, has been renewed for a third season on ABC, and you can catch up with what you’ve missed at ABC.com. Meanwhile, Castle is available for streaming rental or purchase on most digital platforms, and it’s also available on DVD.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak