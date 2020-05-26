Mel Gibson Takes On Criminals And Hurricane Season In ‘Force of Nature’ Trailer

Force of Nature, an action thriller starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 30. Directed by Michael Polish, the feature centers on a retired detective named Ray (Gibson) who teams up with his daughter (Bosworth) and a cop (Hirsch) to battle several cutthroat thieves.

The criminals believe $55 million is hidden in an apartment complex and they will do whatever it takes to leave with the money, even if it means killing a few innocent bystanders along the way. A hurricane is also wreaking havoc in the city, so there is basically danger at every conrer. David Zayas, best known for his work in the series Dexter, and Stephanie Cayo round out the ensemble.

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi