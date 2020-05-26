‘Dance’ Still Excites Jennifer Lopez

WORLD OF DANCE — “Qualifiers” — Pictured: Jennifer Lopez — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Considering that Jennifer Lopez earned her way into show business as a dancer — she was one of the In Living Color Fly Girls — it’s no surprise that she’s remained loyal to the dance world, even after all her success as an actress and singer. It’s that passion for dance that inspired World of Dance, her competition that’s entering its fourth season on NBC. As she prepared for the new season, she told us she’s just as excited about it now as she was when it started. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

