Barbora Kysilkova Crafts An Eye Opening Portrait With ‘The Painter and the Thief’

Directed by Benjamin Ree, The Painter and The Thief centers on Barbora Kysilkova, a Czech artist who Karl-Bertil Nordland one of the people who stole two of her paintings.

Kysilkova asks Nordland to sit down for a portrait, and from that sublime connection the pair form an inexticable bond that anchors them during their respective challenges. Ree shot his documentary over a three year period, and he gives viewers an intimate look at how both friends view the complex friendship.

“I started to understand that it is indeed a compliment to my work that somebody just goes for getting my paintings this way,” said Kysilkova. “So this started to shape my whole feeling about the whole situation and I tried really hard to feel angry but I just could not.”

Click on the media bar to hear Barborta Kysilkova discuss what inspired her to do a portrait of Karl-Bertil Nordland:

The Painter and the Thief is now available on Hulu, VOD, Virtual Cinemas and participating Drive-Ins.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi