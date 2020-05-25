When It Comes To The MCU, Chris Evans Says Downey’s The Man

With appearances in 13 Marvel films — including the two pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe Fantastic Four movies — Chris Evans has actually appeared in more of the Marvel films than Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. But when it comes to their stature in the MCU, Evans has no illusions about which one comes out on top. In fact, he describes Downey as being the heart and soul of the MCU, and Evans always enjoyed working with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

All of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including Evans’s Captain America films, are currently streaming on Disney+, and the finale of Evans’s current miniseries, Defending Jacob, airs this Friday on Apple TV+.

