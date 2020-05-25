Victor Rasuk Knows Exactly How The ‘Baker’ Feels



VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY THE BAKER & THE BEAUTY – (ABC/Francisco Roman)VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY

Even though Victor Rasuk has been acting for more than 20 years, his career has been largely under the radar, consisting of smaller roles in bigger projects and bigger roles in smaller projects. Now that he’s landed the lead role in a network TV series, The Baker and the Beauty, he says he can relate to the show’s premise of a “regular guy” thrust into the limelight when he starts dating a superstar. (Click on the media bar below to hear Victor Rasuk)

The Baker and the Beauty airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

