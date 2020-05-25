John David Washington Explores Inversion In Thrilling ‘Tenet’ Trailer



A Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk) movie is always eagerly anticipated, as he’s one of the rare filmmakers whose movies reach a wide audience and is also beloved by critics.

There is not too many plot details about his latest feature Tenet, although Nolan’s obsession with non-linear storytelling is intact. Although one has no idea how The Protagonist (John David Washington) is able to use inversion (isn’t this just a fancy word for time travel?), we do know his ultimate task is to save the world.

Nolan’s go to actor Michael Caine (The Prestige, Nolan’s Batman films, and Inception) is on hand once again with Tenet, which also co-stars Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Tenet hits theaters July 17.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi