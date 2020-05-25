Jake Horowitz Plugs In To “Long Take” Storytelling Of ‘The Vast of Night’

Directed by Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night centers on a radio DJ named Everett (Jake Horowitz), who investigates the origin of a strange radio frequency that is affecting their New Mexico town. Sierra McCormick co-stars as Fay, a switchboard operator and friend of Everett who first discovers this weird bit of audio.

Horowitz had nothing but praise for Patterson, a filmmaker whose career should see a marked uptick thanks to the heaps of praise that has given The Vast of Night a ton of momenum.

“His belief that different influences will come together and different rhythms can work in the same movie if you follow the story,” said Horowitz. “And I love that about the script that there is really this fast banter followed by long sequences to a much slower scene. His faith in that variety and rhythm and storytelling just makes him just so versatile. He’s such an interesting filmmaker to watch.”

Click on the media bar to hear Horowitz talk about the adrenaline of shooting the long takes of The Vast of Night:

The Vast of Night premieres May 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

