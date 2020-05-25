For Bruce Willis, Every Film He Does Is A Smash … Or A Smashed Pumpkin

For a film actor, one of the keys to a long and successful career is choosing your roles wisely. Sure, plenty of young actors have had to make some bad movies on their way to stardom — just ask Tom Hanks about Joe Versus the Volcano or Jason Bateman about Teen Wolf Too — but the biggest actors in Hollywood always seem to have a knack for finding great roles. While Bruce Willis has been able to sustain his career over four decades, he admits that choosing roles hasn’t always been his forté. With his latest movie, Survive the Night, generating mostly negative reviews, he gave us a tongue-in-cheek description of his decision-making process. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Willis)

Survive the Night is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.

