Dwayne Johnson Opens ‘The Titan Games’ To The Pros

THE TITAN GAMES — Season: 2 — Pictured: Dwayne Johnson — (Photo by: Hiram Garcia/NBC)

The Titan Games is back for a second season. The competition, created and hosted by multimedia star Dwayne Johnson, featured “ordinary athletes” — everyday people — competing against each other in grueling physical and mental challenges when it first aired last year. But now, Johnson has upped the ante. He’s giving the new season’s contestants the opportunity to prove themselves not just against each other, but against some world-class professional athletes. Johnson told us why he wanted to throw some pros into the mix, and he talked about some of the star athletes we’ll be seeing on The Titan Games this season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)

The Titan Games airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak