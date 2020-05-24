Rod Lurie Directed Military Thriller ‘The Outpost’ Readies For A July Release

Filmmaker Rod Lurie’s (The Contender, The Last Castle) latest film The Outpost is the true story of U.S. soldiers who are tasked with defending Combat Outpost Keating against Taliban fighters. The Battle of Kamdesh took place in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV was one of the most decorated units of the Afghan War.

Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha (Scott Eastwood) and Specialist Ty Carter (Caleb Landry Jones) were awarded the Medal of Honor. Lurie, a West Point graduate and former soldier, has also directed the features Nothing But The Truth and Straw Dogs. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

The Outpost, which also stars Orlando Bloom as Captain Ben Keating and is based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling non-fiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, hits theaters and On Demand July 3.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi