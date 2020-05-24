Epix Docuseries ‘Laurel Canyon’ Spotlights Music Journey Of Celebrated Artists

The feature length docuseries Laurel Canyon spotlights a time and place where musicians shared their lives and art up in this windy and fabled stretch of Los Angeles. Directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles), Laurel Canyon features newly unearthed footage and audio recordings from the celebrated artists as well as new interviews with Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, and Roger McGuinn.

For Ellwood, the unique atmosphere of Laurel Canyon is not just relegated to the past. “I think it’s alive to some extent,” said Ellwood. “I don’t think you can ever recreate quite what happened then because it was just so organically and people just happened to be flooding there and meeting there. And then word of mouth (spread). It was cheap, it was above the fog line, it was right near the clubs so it was a magnet to the artists at that time. There have been attempts over the years – Father John Misty is trying to sort of bring the Laurel Canyon vibe back. I don’t think it will ever be quite the same but I have to hope and believe that there is generosity of spirit alive and well in the music industry. The business part of it I think took over much more so than it was back at that time.”

Click on the media bar to hear Ellwood talk about why she approached Laurel Canyon as more than just a talking head documentary:

Laurel Canyon premieres on EPIX and EPIX NOW on March 31.

