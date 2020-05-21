Zac Efron: Scooby’s Start At The Heart Of ‘SCOOB!’

Over his five-plus decades of existence, the Scooby-Doo character has become beloved among several generations of fans, thanks to a myriad of cartoons and movies through the years. However, fans have never seen anything quite like the newest entry in the character’s canon — as one of its stars, Zac Efron, says, SCOOB! deconstructs the legend of Scooby-Doo and his crew, then builds it back up from scratch, giving viewers a brand-new look at all of these old characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron)

SCOOB! is now available for streaming rentals on most digital platforms.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak