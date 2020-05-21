‘Holey Moley’s’ Bigger, And Steph Curry’s Back!

One of last summer’s surprise TV hits was Holey Moley, ABC’s miniature golf competition on steroids. After last year’s success, it’s returning for another round. NBA star Steph Curry is once again on board as an executive producer, along with being one of the show’s on-camera talents, and he told us you can expect the show to be even bigger in its sophomore year. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steph Curry)

Holey Moley airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

