‘America’s Got Talent’ Goes Home With Sofia Vergara

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Auditions” — Pictured: Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

You’ll have to excuse America’s Got Talent if it looks a little more like America’s Funniest Home Videos this season. Thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak, the production team has had to reconfigure the show so that the contestants and judges are all working (and performing) from home! That includes the show’s newest judge, Sofia Vergara. Now that Modern Family has wrapped, Vergara is very excited to join AGT, and she feels grateful that the show will be able to keep entertaining America during a difficult time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

America’s Got Talent premieres Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak