Ripped From The Headlines: Netflix Readies Its ‘Space Force’

SPACE FORCE (L TO R) STEVE CARELL-SPACE FORCE Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2020

Talk about great timing — just a couple of days after President Donald Trump introduced the flag of the real U.S. Space Force, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its new Space Force series. Steve Carell, who teamed with The Office’s Greg Daniels to produce the series, stars as a career military man who’s tapped to lead the newest branch of America’s fighting forces. Alongside co-stars like Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, and Jimmy O. Yang, Carell’s character will try to lead America’s next mission to the moon. Check out the trailer.



Space Force premieres May 29 on Netflix, and a podcast, Inside Joke: Space Force will debut the same day.

