Julianna Margulies Knew ‘Wife’ Would Be More Than Just Good

While The Good Wife universe lives on in The Good Fight, the original show is available these days for binge-watching. Having run for seven seasons, there’s enough to keep even a serious binge-watcher occupied for at least a couple of weeks! Julianna Margulies thoroughly enjoyed her time on the show, and she told us she had a feeling from the very beginning that it would be the start of something big. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julianna Margulies)

The Good Wife is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and on CBS All Access.

