Ryan Tedder: Anyone Can Become A Citizen Of ‘Songland’!

SONGLAND – Pictured: Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

What would a great singer be without a great song? Not very successful, most likely. That’s the idea behind Songland, putting the spotlight on the art (and science) of songwriting. One of the things judge Ryan Tedder loves about the show is that it recognizes that great songwriters can come from all walks of life and gives them all an opportunity to be heard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Tedder)

Songland airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

