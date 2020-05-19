David Arquette Always Felt Right At Home On ‘Scream’ Set

David Arquette has great memories of making the original Scream movies, memories that go far beyond meeting his future ex-wife, Courteney Cox. Now that he’s signed on to reprise his character in Scream 5, he talked to us about what kept drawing him back to do more Scream movies. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Arquette)

Right now, the movie is in the scripting phase, and there’s no date yet to start production. Stay tuned for a potential release date.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak