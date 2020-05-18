“Time Has Come Today” For Spike Lee And ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer

Academy Award winning filmmaker Spike Lee’s latest feature Da 5 Bloods centers on four African American veterans (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isaiah Whitlock Jr.) who return to Vietnam to retrieve the remains of their Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman).

Rounding out the crew is Paul’s (Lindo) concerned son (Jonathan Majors, seen last year in The Last Black Man in San Francisco) as they attempt to dig up the buried treasure they left back in the war. This isn’t the first time Lee has focused on the journey of African American soldiers, as he also directed the 2008 WWII feature Miracle at St. Anna.

The trailer shows that the narrative will also feature its share of Vietnam War flashbacks featuring Boseman, and presumedly the five men will get into a heap of trouble during their treasure hunt. The Chamber Brothers’ iconic song “Time Has Come Today” is prominently featured in the video.

Da 5 Bloods, which features Lee as one of the film’s writers, debuts on Netflix June 12. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi