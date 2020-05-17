CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Riveting Alex Wolff Drama ‘Castle In The Ground’

Castle in the Ground, directed and penned by Joey Klein (The Other Half), is an uncompromising narrative that centers on Henry (Alex Wolff), a teenager who is understandably shaken by his mother’s (Neve Campbell) passing.

Filled with grief, Henry becomes addicted to his mother’s pills and his addiction is exacerbated when he gets caught up in the world of his next door neighbor Ana (Imogen Poots).

The feature’s big picture focuses on the opiod epidemic, and Klein’s up close and personal look at its devastating effect on Henry and Ana puts a human face to the crisis. Thankfully the film does not drift into over sentimentality and exploitation, and its lived-in atmosphere really gives views a sense of reality (amidst Klein’s subtle and arresting visual compositions).

Click on the media bar below to hear my review of Castle in the Ground as well as Capone and the Tom Berenger film Blood and Money on the latest episode of CinemAddicts.

Castle in the Ground is now available on Digital and Demand via Gravitas Ventures.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi