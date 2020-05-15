Like Scooby-Doo? Zac Efron Thinks You’ll Love ‘SCOOB!’ Right Away

The Scooby-Doo gang has been around for more than 50 years, having first debuted in 1969. And while the original animated series has given way to live-action films and animated movie reboots, the characters themselves have endured. In the new movie SCOOB!, Zac Efron voices Fred Jones, who usually takes the lead on most of the Scooby team’s investigations. He says that if you’ve ever watched any of the Scooby-Doo movies or shows in the past, you’ll be instantly familiar with the new one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron)

SCOOB! is available for streaming rental or purchase now on most digital platforms.

