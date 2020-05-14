How Has ‘Murder’ Changed Viola Davis?

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER -(ABC/Jessica Brooks)- VIOLA DAVIS

Viola Davis was already a two-time Academy Award nominee and a Tony winner when she first arrived on the set of How To Get Away With Murder six years ago. Since then, she’s been able to add Oscar winner and Emmy winner to her résumé, picking up the Emmy for Murder in 2015 and the Academy Award for Fences the following year. It’s been quite a run for Davis, who’d never had a multi-season stint on a network TV series before, but it all comes to an end tonight with the Murder series finale. Looking back, Davis says she’s grateful for the experience and looks to apply the lessons she’s learned to her next job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis)

How to Get Away With Murder airs its series finale tonight at 10/9c on ABC.

