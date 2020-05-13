‘Stargirl’ Felt Like A Perfect Opportunity For Grace VanderWaal

At the age of 16, Grace VanderWaal has already got a thriving career as an entertainer, having won America’s Got Talent in 2016 and establishing herself as a recording artist and touring performer. Now, she’s starring in the Disney+ movie Stargirl and we spoke to VanderWaal about why she decided to switch gears and take on an acting project at this point in her career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grace VanderWaal)

Stargirl is streaming now on Disney+.

